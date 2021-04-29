Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.050-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.82 billion.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $990,563.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

