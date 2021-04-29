Westwood Management Corp IL Has $40.04 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $40,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $233.33. The stock had a trading volume of 336,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,522,117. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $631.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.