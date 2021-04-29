Westwood Management Corp IL Invests $2.59 Million in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.18% of DermTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $2,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,514 shares of company stock worth $1,947,761 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DMTK traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.21. 18,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,352. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DMTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

