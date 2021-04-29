Westwood Management Corp IL Invests $2.59 Million in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.18% of DermTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $2,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,514 shares of company stock worth $1,947,761 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DMTK traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.21. 18,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,352. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DMTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit