Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.88

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 263223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

