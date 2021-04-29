Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given “Hold” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Whitbread from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

