Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,853 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.35% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 91,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $3,362,000.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

