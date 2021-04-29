Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.72. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.66 and a 12-month high of $231.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

