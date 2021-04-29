Whittier Trust Co. Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Copart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 67,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,095,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

CPRT stock opened at $123.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.78. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

