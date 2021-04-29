Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $93,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $455.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.72 and a 12 month high of $236.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.81.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

