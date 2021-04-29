Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 12,089 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The AES by 73.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

