Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

NYSE MMC opened at $134.01 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.40 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.