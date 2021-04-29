Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,992,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

