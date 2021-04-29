Whittier Trust Co. Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $152.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

