Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,053,000 after buying an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $403.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.45 and a 200 day moving average of $380.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.82.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

