William Scott Martin Sells 2,500 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $174,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, April 23rd, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $342,650.00.

On Monday, March 8th, William Scott Martin sold 7,500 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $541,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 231.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 36,207 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1,344.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

