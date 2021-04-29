WinCash (WCC) Price Up 34.2% This Week

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a market cap of $83,051.42 and $819.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 85% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011782 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

