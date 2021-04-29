Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $180.00 at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $156.98 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 163.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 97,504 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

