WINk Price Hits $0.0013 (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019198 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.44 or 0.01171750 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

