Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $177.01

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.01 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 179.90 ($2.35). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 176.10 ($2.30), with a volume of 5,404,797 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRW shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 197 ($2.57).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.04. The company has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.72%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

