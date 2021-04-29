Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Woodward posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,794. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.42. Woodward has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

