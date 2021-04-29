World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) EVP Paul Levesque Sells 37,115 Shares

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

WWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.