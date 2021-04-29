Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 82.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 744 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,782 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $130.27 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.