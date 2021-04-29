X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19.

XFOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

