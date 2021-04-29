Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,092 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $22,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

XYL opened at $111.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $112.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.65.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

