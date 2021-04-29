Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AUY opened at GBX 342.50 ($4.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33).

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.