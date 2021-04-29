Ycash (YEC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $44,873.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $44,873.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.38 or 0.00430811 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.97 or 0.00167418 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.06 or 0.00217058 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00012430 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,078,969 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

