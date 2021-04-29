YENTEN (YTN) Price Up 26% Over Last 7 Days

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $286,021.67 and approximately $376.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,862.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.95 or 0.05146301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.81 or 0.00478634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $890.35 or 0.01652992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.01 or 0.00768637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.21 or 0.00531361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00064167 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.77 or 0.00432153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004283 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

