YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YETI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,504. YETI has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of YETI by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,042,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,286,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 360.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,556,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.