Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of YOKEY opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. Yokogawa Electric has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Yokogawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

