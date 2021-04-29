Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after buying an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

NYSE:YUM opened at $117.57 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.73 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

