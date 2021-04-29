Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

YUM traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $119.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

