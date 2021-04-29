Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on YUM. MKM Partners upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.68.

YUM opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.73 and its 200-day moving average is $106.06. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

