Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.59. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $68.39 on Monday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

