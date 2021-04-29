Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report sales of $659.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $652.60 million to $662.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $432.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.52. The stock had a trading volume of 316,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

