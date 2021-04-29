Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Henry Schein reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 48,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 347,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 105,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.