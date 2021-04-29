Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Earnings of $7.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report earnings of $7.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.91. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 208.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $21.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.53 to $22.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $16.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,814. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $153.72 and a fifty-two week high of $266.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

