Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

NLTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.99. 125,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,297 shares of company stock valued at $312,714 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

