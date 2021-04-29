Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.01. The company had a trading volume of 72,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,384. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $188,179,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after buying an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 768,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

