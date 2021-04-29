Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post $4.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to announce $4.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.64. W.W. Grainger reported earnings of $4.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $18.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $19.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $21.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.65 to $21.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.50.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $429.90. 268,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,377. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $263.27 and a fifty-two week high of $430.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.49 and its 200 day moving average is $393.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

