Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Brokerages predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $15.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on W shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.35.

Wayfair stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $306.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,952. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $119.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total value of $260,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,581 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Wayfair by 46.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $1,618,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

