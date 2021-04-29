Zacks: Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.22. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 277,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 208,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $849.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit