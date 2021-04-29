Zacks: Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.22. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 277,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 208,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $849.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.