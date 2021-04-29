Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.54. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.57. 1,399,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,374,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 294,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.