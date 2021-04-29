Zacks: Analysts Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Appian reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Shares of APPN traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.91. 16,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,944. Appian has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.77. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.09 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Appian by 20.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 111.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 17.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

