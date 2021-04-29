Zacks: Analysts Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. DexCom reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.00.

DXCM stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $421.70. The company had a trading volume of 707,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.