Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post $334.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.70 million and the lowest is $321.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $315.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $212,917.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $917,731.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $3,632,590.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,374,000 after acquiring an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $142.65 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.80 and a 200-day moving average of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.