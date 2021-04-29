Zacks: Analysts Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $445.85. 297,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,925. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $332.76 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

