Zacks: Analysts Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post sales of $20.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.02 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $12.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $115.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $137.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $205.87 million, with estimates ranging from $201.46 million to $210.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $456.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 9,133,350 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $4,006,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 2,727,622 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.