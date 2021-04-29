Zacks: Analysts Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post sales of $20.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.02 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $12.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $115.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $137.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $205.87 million, with estimates ranging from $201.46 million to $210.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $456.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 9,133,350 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $4,006,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 2,727,622 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit