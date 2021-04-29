Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 10,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $195.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

