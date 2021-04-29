Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.08 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $9.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $14.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $29,083.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $29,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 847,143 shares of company stock worth $235,180,048. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after buying an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,807,000 after acquiring an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,457,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana stock traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,681. Carvana has a one year low of $71.56 and a one year high of $323.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.19 and a 200 day moving average of $256.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of -105.44 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.