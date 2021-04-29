Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $477.15 Million

Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce sales of $477.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $460.30 million to $494.00 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $185.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.41. 14,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $89.29 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Churchill Downs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

